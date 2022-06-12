Official: Tchouameni live Zoom podcast will be held on Monday

As promised, as soon as Real Madrid signed Aurelien Tchouameni, we were going to do an emergency live Zoom podcast exclusively for Managing Madrid Patrons. Unfortunately, due to some logistical barriers (Om Arvind was out, Matt Wiltse was away, and Kiyan Sobhani is on holiday), we couldn’t do the show this weekend. However, we have scheduled the podcast on Monday at 7pm Eastern Time Zone, which gives you some time to pencil it in and think of any questions you want to have answered.

We will go in-depth on all things Tchouameni! Hosts will include Om, Jose, Sid, Matt, and potential brief cameo from Kiyan. Mark your calendars - Monday at 7pm EST. Access the link by clicking here.

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.