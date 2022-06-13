Illusion: 13 June 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

“Real Madrid will bid farewell to the greatest left-back I have ever seen control a football. I have no expectation of seeing anyone like Marcelo anytime soon. A generational baller.” - KFZ

El Dragon

Bale arrived in 2013 to face perhaps the biggest challenge. A fresh-face, hungry and indefatigable Gareth Bale would go on to etch his name in the the history of the greatest club in the world with a fantastic debut season and a glittering career laden with silverware

How it went..

Five-time Champions League winner Gareth Bale shining for Real Madrid ⚽️@GarethBale11 | #UCL pic.twitter.com/99Pc4kAIjJ — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) June 6, 2022

Gareth Bale departs in bitter-sweet fashion as the latter part of his Real Madrid career left a sour taste in the mouth of many a fan. However, he was cheered on when the team celebrated a successful season with their fans.

El Mago

Isco is undoubtedly one of the most entertaining Real Madrid players since Zidane. The countless times he lifted the Bernabeu faithful off their seats, took their breath away and captured their imagination. I count myself fortunate to have witnessed the wizardry of this bandy-legged beauty.

Isco could have had a better career but it is difficult to argue he does not already have an incredibly successful story at Real Madrid.

