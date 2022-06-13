Florentino Pérez to Marcelo: “Your happiness was key to Real Madrid’s successes”

Marcelo’s farewell ceremony took place on Monday at Valdebebas and club president Florentino Pérez started off the day by giving a speech. In it, he spoke of the greatness of the left-back, who departs after 15 and a half seasons in white.

Florentino Pérez told the room: “This is a day of many emotions for everyone in the Real Madrid family. We remember special memories as we give a special farewell to our captain, Marcelo. He became a man at the Bernabéu and he became a legend, winning more titles than any other player at Real Madrid. You arrived just turning 18, but you’ve been here for 16 years and have won everything. Without doubt, you’re one of the best left-backs in the history of our club and football in general.”

The president continued: “As well as all the stats, we loved the way you played on the pitch and how you played with happiness. That was key to achieving such successes. To have the most titles in the history of Real Madrid is something only a few special people can aspire to. Now, you’ll always have a great responsibility, because you’ll always be a reference point for the youngsters coming through. I’m sure you’ll always be one of the great references for Real Madrid.”

He then concluded: “This is a moment to be happy, because you’ve managed to reach the hearts of millions and millions of Madridistas over these years. As president, I want to thank you on behalf of everyone at the club and all the members for these marvellous years. This will always be your home.”