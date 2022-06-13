Report: Assistant Coach Irene Ferreras Will Manage Deportivo Abanca Next Season

Per multiple reports in Spain, assistant coach Irene Ferreras will be moving on to manage Deportivo Abanca next season in Segunda. She had been part of Real Madrid’s staff since the beginning of 21/22, first working under David Aznar before advising current boss Alberto Toril.

Irene had previously managed Valencia and Rayo Vallecano in the first division, following a prolonged stint in Segunda with the likes of Moratalaz Olympic (2015-16), La Solana (2016-17), and Rayo Vallecano B (2017-18).

Her work was brief but her status within the dressing room was respected and she was always spoken of highly by her colleagues.

Madrid now have to look at options for a new assistant coach and may have to deal with more staff turnover on the horizon.

It is another summer of change for Las Blancas and we will have to see what materializes. For now, we thank Irene for her time at the club and wish her the best in the future