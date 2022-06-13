Milan, Arsenal, Juventus and Manchester United interested in Marco Asensio -report

Real Madrid attacker Marco Asensio has received interest from AC Milan, Juventus, Arsenal and Manchester United and could leave the Spanish capital this summer, according to a report from Italian sportspaper Il Corriere Dello Sport.

Asensio’s contract with Real Madrid expires next year, which means that Los Blancos should try to sell him now while they can at least receive some compensation for his departure. Apparently, Madrid could receive offers around €35 million for the Spanish attacker.

AC Milan have already inquired Real Madrid about the possibility of signing Asensio and sporting director has called his former coach in Milan, Carlo Ancelotti, to ask him about the attacker, per that same report.

If Real Madrid are not going to extend Asensio’s deal, they simply have to sell him now, even if he could be a quality backup next season. However, the player might be willing to stay and wait for another year in order to become a free agent and get a decent signing fee through his new agent Jorge Mendes.