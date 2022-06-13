Ramos to Marcelo: “Your legacy is eternal”

It’s been an emotional day for Madridistas all around the world, not least for the man of the hour himself: Marcelo. The Real Madrid legend said goodbye today as he leaves the club as a free agent. We covered his quotes (here) as well as president Florentino Perez’s quotes (here) from today’s goodbye ceremony. Meanwhile, his tribute video can be found here.

Today, another Real Madrid legend, Sergio Ramos, also posted his tribute to Marcelo on social media.

“Brother, you say goodbye today, but your legacy is eternal,” Ramos said on his social media. “Congratulations on achieving the impossible.”

Of course, Ramos not only battled against Marcelo before joining Real Madrid when he was with Sevilla, but also formed a legendary partnership with him for years on Real Madrid’s left-hand side. Ramos was the left center-back while Marcelo was the left-back. The two dominated that side together while winning an astronomical amount of trophies.