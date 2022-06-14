Raison : 14 June 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Aurelien Tchouameni and the new era

Game recognise game?

Tchouameni posted that awesome graphic on his instagram after Monaco and Real Madrid reached an agreement. There’s no doubting his potential for greatness. We can only wish him good health on his Real Madrid journey.

Another one?

Real Madrid want Jude Bellingham to reinforce the midfield in 2023. The operation would cost around €80m.

Given that Real Madrid have six midfielders fighting for three starting positions.. Is Jude Bellingham an important signing? There is a dearth of atacking options in the market. Should Real Madrid focus on stockpiling talent or specific issues like right-back and left-back.. Attacking midfielder or a number 9?

Se queda

Jesus Vallejo has decided to stay at Real Madrid, the club will respect his decision. Ancelotti really likes the defender.

I don’t quite know what to make of this. Vallejo has three years left on his deal. It seems it would make more sense if he moved on. As things stand there will be no additions at fullback given the number of defenders on the books already. Odriozola will also be rejoining the squad in pre-season.

The kids are alright..

Noel López ✅

Noel López ✅

Álvaro Leiva ⌛️

About Tobias

Vinícius Tobias is certainly not ready at the moment to be with the first team from what I have seen. He's only 18 and to do a full season with Castilla would be good for him, to progress and adapt well.

There’s a lot of hope that Vinicius Tobias could be a RB alternative in the next couple of years as we expect Daniel Carvajal’s inconsistency to persist.

Brazil u20

Vinícius Tobias vs Ecuador U20 (11/06/2022).



Vinícius Tobias vs Ecuador U20 (11/06/2022).

The kid has some fancy feet. As one legendary Brazilian superstars exits the Bernabeu stage, perhaps he will be replaced on the opposite flank by a potential Brazilian superstar. A guy can dream.

