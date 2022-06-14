Managing Madrid Podcast: An in-depth breakdown of the Aurelien Tchouameni signing

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Matt Wiltse, Om Arvind, Jose Perez, Siddharth Ramsundar, and Kiyan Sobhani (brief cameo from the Editor in chief) discuss:

Initial thoughts and expectations of Tchouameni’s signing for Real Madrid

Similarities and differences between Tchouameni and Camavinga

Does a Tchouameni-Camavinga-Valverde midfield fit tactically?

The best position for Tchouameni

Predictions on role for next season and minutes player — will it impact Valverde, Camavinga, and even Rodrygo?

Areas of improvement for the 22-year-old midfielder

Biggest strengths and where he can contribute offensively

The sales pitch and fending off interest from Liverpool and PSG

The new profile of player being recruited at Madrid and how it translates to a new style of play

Florentino signing defensive Galaticos and trusting Juni Calafat and Co.

Is Tchouameni more press resistant than Casemiro? Can they co-exist?

What can be learned from Casemiro and the likelihood of a mentorship

Hot takes on Tchouameni’s future with Real Madrid

And more...

Hosts this week:

Om Arvind (@OmVAsports)

Jose Perez (@Jcperez)

Siddharth Ramsundar (@Tacticalfouling)

Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)