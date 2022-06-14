Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Marcelo’s emotional farewell; Gavi’s buyout clause

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Diego Lorirjn discusses Marcelo’s emotional farewell, Raul Gonzalez praise, and a unique moment where a Real Madrid Legend gets a proper farewell. Also, Gavi’s buyout clause now double, and Erling Haaland vs Roy Keane bitterness.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

