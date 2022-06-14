Milan want to keep Brahim until 2023 -report

AC Milan want to keep Real Madrid attacker Brahim Diaz until the end of the loan deal which expires in the summer of 2023, according to AS. Early this season, some reports suggested that Madrid would want to bring Brahim back this summer, but the player showed some lack of consistency and proved that he could need one more year in Milan.

“Do I want Brahim Diaz to stay? Of course,” said Milan coach Stefano Pioli when asked about Diaz a few weeks ago. The Spanish attacker started the season completing very good performances as a crucial player for Pioli, but later in the campaign it wasn’t as easy for him to play as a starter.

Brahim could be a good backup for Rodrygo Goes if Real Madrid decide to sell Marco Asensio, though. Los Blancos would need someone for that kind of role and Brahim might be ready for it, even though it might be better for his development to stay in Milan for another year.