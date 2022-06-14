Vallejo plans to stay next season; club open to keeping him — report

Two-time Champions League winner Jesus Vallejo had a tough time breaking into the team this season, playing just 349 minutes — pretty well all of them at the end of the season when the league was already decided and both Eder Militao and David Alaba were on the bench. Next season, with the arrival of Antonio Rudiger, it will be even more difficult for Vallejo, 25, to get playing time.

But that hasn’t deterred him from staying, nor the club from keeping him, according to a report in Marca today. The report states that Real Madrid won’t promote Mario Gila or Rafa Marin from Castilla, and view Vallejo as a hard-working player that puts his head down and doesn’t complain. They see him as a player who wants to stay and would be good insurance in case anything happens, especially if David Alaba is moved to left-back next season.

Vallejo certainly did impress in his cameos at the end of the season. Could he be the next long-term Nacho?