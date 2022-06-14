Florentino Pérez: “We’re already dreaming of a 15th Champions League and Tchouaméni will help”

Real Madrid officially presented Aurélien Tchouaméni on Tuesday and the new signing gave his first press conference for his new club. Ahead of that introductory press conference, Florentino Pérez spoke too.

The club president addressed the audience at Valdebebas and stated: “We’ve just had a great season with the 14th European Cup, 35th league and 12th Super Cup. It was such an exciting season. But Real Madrid is not a club where we get complacent. We always want more, which is why the titles we just won mean extra motivation going forward. So, the dream now is to win a 15th European Cup.”

That is why Real Madrid have signed a player like Tchouaméni and Pérez continued: “We’ll work hard to win the 15th. We have a great squad, with some players who’ve won five Champions League titles in the last eight seasons, but the next challenges will be hard and that’s why we need to add new players with ambition and desire. Today, we present one of these magnificent players, who’ll work to make our dreams come true. He is already one of the best midfielders in the world. He is Aurélien Tchouaméni.”

Turning to address the player himself, the president said: “Well done, you’ve achieved your dream of playing for Real Madrid. Now, you’ll feel a strength that is difficult to explain, the strength of the Bernabéu. Maybe your France teammates like Karim Benzema and Eduardo Camavinga have told you about it, but now you’ll get to experience it yourself. You have decided to join the most demanding but the most adored club in the world. Welcome to Real Madrid, to your home.”