Real Madrid planning €90 million move for Bellingham in 2023 -report

The 2022 transfer window has just started yet Real Madrid are already thinking ahead and are planning a €90 million move for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham in the summer of 2023, according to a report from Spanish radio station Cadena SER.

Los Blancos consider Bellingham the perfect long-term replacement for Luka Modric and that’s why they’re already interested in the player, even if they’re willing to wait an extra year to make the fit much easier in case the 2022-2023 season is Modric’s last campaign as a Real Madrid player.

Bellingham is indeed an intriguing player who would add some creativity to Madrid’s future midfield. He will turn 19 years old this summer, so it will be crucial for him to keep developing and maturing as a player this year, even if that means that other clubs will be interested in his signing a year from now.

Considering that Bellingham is a British player, Real Madrid should expect heavy competition for him if he keeps performing at a high level this season.