Claudia Zornoza replaces injured Jenni Hermoso in Spain’s preliminary 2022 EUROs squad

Real Madrid central midfielder Claudia Zornoza has been called up to the Spanish Women’s National Team to replace injured striker Jenni Hermoso for the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022. Hermoso suffered a grade two sprain of the internal lateral ligament of her right knee.

Zornoza wasn’t initially a part of the 28-player preliminary squad that will undergo a ‘Preparation Phase’ in the lead-up to the European Championship, where only 23 players will be chosen to represent La Roja in the main tournament. Many Madridistas were unhappy with Jorge Vilda’s initial selection, as they felt Zornoza was hard done by after having a spectacular debut season with Real Madrid.

Zornoza played 41 games for Las Blancas across all competitions, becoming one of the most important players under new coach Alberto Toril and displaying the ability to perform at the highest level. She brought all her experience from other Primera Iberdrola teams like Atlético Madrid, Valencia, Real Sociedad, and Levante to the table, scoring one of the goals of the season in the Champions League vs. Barcelona.

Zornoza has just two caps for the senior national team, but now she has an opportunity to show Vilda just how good she is.