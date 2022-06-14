Rudiger plays full 90 minutes in Germany’s commanding 5-2 victory over Italy

Real Madrid newcomer and Germany defender Antonio Rudiger played the full 90 minutes in his country’s Nations League match against Italy on Tuesday.

Germany had a strong match where they never really let their foot off the pedal until they were already up big. It was a strong showing for Timo Werner, who scored twice in the match.

Thomas Muller scored his 44th international goal, which now puts him sixth all-time in scoring for Die Mannschaft.

There’s not many highlights from Rudiger specifically other than a relatively sound performance from him and the entire German backline. They held Italy scoreless for almost 80 minutes and only conceded after already going up 5-0. Italy’s second consolation goal came towards the end of stoppage time.

Rudiger did fail to track back a bit in time for Italy’s first goal from Wilfried Gnonto. He also received a yellow card.

Eden Hazard should also receive a mention for he and Belgium’s 1-0 win against Poland. He completed the most dribbles of any player during the match. He also had a goal fed in from Michy Batshuayi flagged for offside.

Eden Hazard offside goal… we can’t have anything good in life. ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/WjmzOuwKhn — Felix (@CFCFeIix) June 14, 2022

Hazard played almost 70 minutes of the match before being subbed off. While he isn’t completely back to form, his last couple of performances for Belgium have him progressing in the right direction.

Rudiger and Germany are second in League A, Group 3 just a point behind Hungary. Hazard and Belgium are also second in League A, Group 4 but trail the Netherlands by three points. The Nations League returns in late September to complete the last two matchdays of the competition