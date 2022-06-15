Asensio wants salary raise, more minutes to sign extension with Real Madrid -report

Real Madrid and Marco Asensio haven’t made a final decision about the player’s future and will discuss a potential contract extension over the next few weeks, according to a report from MARCA. However, an agreement will not be easy to reach, given that Asensio wants a salary raise and more minutes in order to stay in the Spanish capital, per that same report.

The Spanish attacker feels like he just completed a solid season, as he was the team’s third leading scorer right behind Benzema and Vinicius and ahead of Rodrygo. Furthermore, he was 15th in minutes played, so Asensio feels like he delivered even though he wasn’t given as many minutes as he had initially hoped.

Still, Real Madrid seem ready to give Rodrygo the starting job considering how brilliantly he performed during the final third of the season. In that context, Asensio would probably consider a departure from Madrid, with Arsenal and Milan as the main teams interested in his signing.

If Asensio and Madrid can’t reach an agreement and sign an extension, Los Blancos will try to sell him this summer to avoid letting him go as a free agent, as Asensio’s deal expires in 2023.