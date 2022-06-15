Vinicius, Real Madrid reach agreement in principle for contract extension -report

Real Madrid and Vinicius have reached an agreement in principle to extend the attacker’s contract, which was set to expire in 2024. This new contract will not only be longer, but it will also include a significant salary raise for Vinicius, who was among the club’s lowest-paid players alongside Lunin and Vallejo ever since he signed for Real Madrid.

Vinicius always let the club know that an extension —and raise— was not a priority for him, but it’s now time for Real Madrid to reward his patience and his impressive performances on the field.

The two parts still have some details to figure out, mainly the new expiration date of his contract. 2026 or 2027 are the two options, with Vinicius leaning towards the shorter deal. Vinicius will now earn €10 million/year and his release clause will be increased from €350 million to €1,000 million, according to reports from the Spanish press.