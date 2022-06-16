Managing Madrid Podcast: Florentino’s interview, Tchouameni’s impressive presser, & Vinicius’ extension

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse discuss:

Biggest takeaways from Florentino Perez’ interview with El Chiringuito

Was Florentino caught in a lie when commenting on Haaland?

Rodrygo held in high esteem

The hype around Hazard and where he needs to be decisive next season

Thoughts on the potential for no further signings this summer

What are the most likely departures?

Does Luka Jovic’s form with Serbia change anything?

The need and expectation for whoever will be Karim Benzema’s back-up

Tchouameni’s press conference - the best ever from a new signing?

Anecdotes on Tchouameni’s training habits

Vinicius Junior contract extension to 2026 - too short?

And more...

Hosts this week:

Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)