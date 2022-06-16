Militao on his partnership with Alaba: “We connected very quickly. It seemed like we played together for a long time.”

While on vacation, Real Madrid and Brazilian defender Eder Militao spoke to Marca in an interview that touched on a variety of subjects: the responsibility he felt after Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane left, his hefty price tag, partnership with David Alaba, and more.

On his vacation

“After a very good season, of great achievements, a quiet vacation with the family is well deserved. Waking up in the morning with the feeling that I have had a great season. You have to take advantage now.

“The first days are more to enjoy with the family. When there are about two weeks to go I will start doing more things on a physical level. Now is the time to be with the family.”

On taking the mantle from Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane

“When those two left, people pointed out that they had made a lot of history in the club. I thought my time had come to do things right to show the fans and the whole world that they could also count on me. I’ve put on a great display for the people and I’ve shown why I’m at Real Madrid.”

Did he justify his price tag?

“Yes. I have demonstrated it very well. When I arrived, things didn’t go well because I had two central defenders ahead of me, who had been together for a long time. Now I have really shown the reason for my signing.”

On his partnership with David Alaba

“He arrived and we connected very quickly. It seemed like we played together for a long time. He has given us all joy.

“He always has a lot of motivation and, during the games, a very good energy.

“Yes, we are the best partnership in the world. for everything we have won.”

On the qualities of Carlo Ancelotti

“He is a great coach. He helps us a lot and also respects the decisions of the players. On a day-to-day basis he talks a lot in training. He is a very funny person, he connects a lot with us. He also the staff. They are all very good people and do very well.”