Golden boys: 16 June 2022

“Real Madrid have become the club for young talent. There was a time the narrative rang true that younsters simply didn’t have a chance to make it at Real Madrid. The context wasn’t important, the reality was undeniable.” -KFZ

The inevitable Vinicius

Real Madrid’s success in 2021/22 season was in no small part due to the irresistible form of Vinicius Junior. The young Brazilian’s efficacy was second to none throughout the season. He was always reliable even when he was visibly fatigued he would put his head down and go again. Vinicius is a Ballon d’Or winner in the making. He had a lot of firsts this season including netting the winner in his first ever Champions League final. It’s only a matter of time before he get his golden ball.

Young Prince

@Camavinga is among the nominees for the 2022 Golden Boy award!

4⃣0⃣ matches

3 titles

⚽️ 2 goals#RealFootball pic.twitter.com/j063BCwlAZ — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) June 15, 2022

I have to admit that as talented as I thought Camavinga was, I still cannot believe how quickly he has adapted to a new environment. His ability to handle pressure has been a huge boost for Ancelotti who has had to call on him during some of the most critical moments of the season. He’s a golden boy regardless.

Nueve

Juanmi Latasa is staying at Real Madrid. The club have told the player’s agent that they have no intention of transferring him. Latasa has every chance of being part of the first team squad or at least to be present in training and be able to help the team. @jfelixdiaz pic.twitter.com/P6FuJaLZLs — Real Madrid Fabrica (@FabricaMadrid) June 15, 2022

The club have shown faith in young Latasa by insisting he stays. It seems the coaching staff will attempt to integrate Latasa into the first team even though he will be playing primarily with Castilla.

On the move?

In Mario Gila’s deal with Getafe, Carlos Dotor or Sergio Arribas could enter. For Dotor, there is also interest from Real Valladolid and Granada. @cazurreando_com pic.twitter.com/wbaemRzUPw — Real Madrid Fabrica (@FabricaMadrid) June 11, 2022

The club a very keen to fast track the development of Castilla players. There seems to be a push to loan or sell some youngsters to teams where they can gain top flight experience. There’s never a guarantee that these things workout. They tend to require luck and good timing.

Ressurection?

Fiorentina are very interested in signing Luka Jović, but only on a loan. @firenzeviola_it — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) June 16, 2022

Will Luka Jovic finally find a place to ressurect his career? The once promising number 9 who was wanted by top clubs has now fallen into a kind of oblivion. Fiorentina might be the lifeline he so desperately needs. This would be a great solution for Jovic and Real Madrid. Fingers crossed.

The eternal captain

