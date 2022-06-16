Tchouameni rejected €12 million/year-offer from PSG -report

Real Madrid’s newest midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni rejected a €12 million/year-offer from Paris Saint-Germain and decided to become a madridista instead, according to a report published today on MARCA.

While Tchouameni’s salary with Real Madrid has not been announced, that same report suggests that he will earn around €6 million/year, which means that he would’ve earned twice as much had he joined PSG.

It’s quite clear that Tchouameni wanted to play for Real Madrid. The player himself confirmed it during his press conference, saying that watching the team’s comebacks in the Champions League’s knock-out stages inspired him and made him choose Real Madrid.

In fact, Tchouameni would’ve had a much easier job being a starter in Paris Saint-Germain. He might come off the bench for Real Madrid, which could ultimately damage his chances of playing for France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, yet he still chose Real Madrid.