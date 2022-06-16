 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Tchouameni rejected €12 million/year-offer from PSG -report

The French club offered him twice the salary he will earn at Real Madrid, according to MARCA.

By Lucas Navarrete
/ new
Aurelien Tchouameni Press Conference - Real Madrid Photo By Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press via Getty Images

Real Madrid’s newest midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni rejected a €12 million/year-offer from Paris Saint-Germain and decided to become a madridista instead, according to a report published today on MARCA.

While Tchouameni’s salary with Real Madrid has not been announced, that same report suggests that he will earn around €6 million/year, which means that he would’ve earned twice as much had he joined PSG.

It’s quite clear that Tchouameni wanted to play for Real Madrid. The player himself confirmed it during his press conference, saying that watching the team’s comebacks in the Champions League’s knock-out stages inspired him and made him choose Real Madrid.

In fact, Tchouameni would’ve had a much easier job being a starter in Paris Saint-Germain. He might come off the bench for Real Madrid, which could ultimately damage his chances of playing for France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, yet he still chose Real Madrid.

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...