Svava Makes Denmark’s Final EURO 2022 Squad; Møller Dropped

Coach Lars Søndegaard has selected his final squad for EURO 2022. Real Madrid left back Sofie Svava made the cut while winger/forward Caroline Møller Hansen was left out.

GK: Katrine Svane (AGF), Laura Nielsen (Odense Q), Lene Christensen (Rosenborg)

DEF: Simone Boye Sorensen (Arsenal), Matilde Lundorf (Juventus), Katrine Veje (Rosengård), Luna Gevitz (Hacken), Rikke Sevecke (Everton), Sara Holmgaard (Turbine Potsdam), Sara Thrige (Milan), Stine Pedersen (Valerenga), Sofie Svava (Real Madrid)

MID: Katherine Kuhl (Nordsjaelland), Karen Holmgaard (Turbine Potsdam), Sanne Troelsgaard (Reading), Sofie Junge Pedersen (Juventus), Janni Thomsen (Valerenga)

FWD: Pernille Harder (Chelsea), Mille Gejl (Hacken), Nadia Nadim (Racing Louisville), Rikke Marie Madsen (Madrid CFF), Signe Bruun (Manchester United, on loan from Lyon), Stine Larsen (Hacken), Sofie Bredgaard (Rosengard)

Møller does have a number of quality attacking options to compete with, but her exclusion is perhaps somewhat of a surprise, given that veteran Nadia Nadim had only recently returned from an ACL injury. However, Møller was never a starter with the national team (in contrast to Svava) and got her minutes off the bench.

A lack of playing time at Real Madrid in the final third of the season probably didn’t help her case, either.

Denmark will play in the Group of Death against Finland, Germany, and Spain. They operate in a 3-4-3, with Svava taking up a left wing-back role.