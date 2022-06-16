Hugo Sanchez: “Mbappe didn’t say no to Real Madrid, he said wait for me a bit”

Real Madrid legend Hugo Sanchez spoke a bit on the Kylian Mbappe renewal saga and the current state of the club in an interview with MARCA.

“It is very difficult to answer, because I am not inside his [Mbappe’s] head, in his brain, nor am I him. But I sense that he hasn’t said no to Real Madrid, but rather he said to Real Madrid, wait for me a bit”

“Because he has so many pressures, so many external situations, and maybe even family members who have pressured him and influenced him in the decision to (not) choose Real Madrid, but later on, it was his wish, it was his hope, it was his dream, but that dream as he said, well the dream can wait a little while.”

I think he is showing signs that he wants to go to Real Madrid, but now, for political issues, for social, economic issues, I don’t think they are, because he was going to earn a lot of money at Real Madrid, as he is going to earn a lot of money at PSG, so it’s not about money, but rather, he hasn’t said no to Real Madrid, rather he said, I can’t betray other types of situations that are stronger than money. You have to understand it.”

Sanchez was one of the most prolific goalscorers in Real Madrid history. He was asked if he thinks he was a better goalscorer than current striker Karim Benzema in his time with the club.

“It is very difficult, they are answers that you must answer first and not me, because I am very respectful in terms of time periods.”

“What I am sure of is that players like Pelé, [Franz] Beckenbauer, who are older than me, would succeed in today’s football, and so all the great players who have been participating in this wonderful sport that is football, I feel that due to the conditions physical and due to the training and preparations that exist today, we can say that people today called Cristiano Ronaldo or [Lionel] Messi if they had been born in the 1950s and so many in the time of Pelé, Beckenbauer, in our time, they would be shining exactly the same.

“The great talents and the great footballers, the successful people, I think they would succeed at any time in life.”