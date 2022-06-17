Bane: 17 June 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

RW issues.. after Bale

The Case for Rodrygo

Gareth is arguably the club’s most successful RW in recent memory. It may well be a coincidence that he also happened to be left-footed.

The truth is that even when Bale was at his peak the RW position was not nearly as productive as the LW and that has only gotten worse. There does not seem to be an easy solution to this situation. Bale didn’t even enjoy the role. There’s a wonderful example of LW and RW in tandem provided by legendary duo Robben and Ribery but it is not a common feat.

Real Madrid have invested in Rodrygo and while he is not a natural RW he is the best player in the squad for the role. He has had a better understandong of his role as the season wore on and seemed to have convinced Ancelotti at least on the offensive end of things.

The issue remains that he is not taking on shots with his left and therefore will not be as productive as would be on the left. His dribbling and movement as well as combination play have been great. Rodrygo needs to add goals to his game but the reality is that the RW player is a tertiary player in attack while the top two attackers continue to lean left.

There is no doubt that Rodrygo is better at LW than RW. However, his versatility will always be a bonus in the long run. It may well be a great idea to develop a versatile forward than to place him behind Vinicius for the LW position.

Crazy season stories

Another non-EU talent in the pipeline

Real Madrid have struggled to improve some relevant areas of the squad partly due to the limitations of the non-EU player rules. Japanese boy wonder, Take Kubo is likely to be a casualty this season, closely followed by Reinier. Vinicius Tobias is plying his trade with Castilla as Real Madrid wait for non-EU spots to open up once more.

It is somewhat surprising that Real Madrid remain fixated on non-EU players in this particular moment given the obvious obstacles.

Rayo playing hardball on Garcia

Do Real Madrid really need to add a left-back at the moment? The acquisition of Rudiger seems to imply that Alaba will play more minutes at LB and given that Ferland and Nacho cover that position as well, there seems to be no need for another LB.

It ain’t about the money for Aurelien Tchouameni

Aurelien Tchouameni has been hailed for his haard work and ambition by former managers and teammates alike. In joining Real Madrid to fight for a spot during World Cup year in lieu of more money and guaranteed minutes, he has shown once again.. Ambition is priceless.

Game recognise game

