Betis can only offer €3 million for Ceballos -report

Real Madrid and Dani Ceballos are expected to part ways this summer, even more so after Los Blancos completed the signing of Aurelien Tchouameni. While Betis has always been Ceballos’ most likely destination, the Andalusian club can only offer €3 million to sign him, according to a report from AS.

Needless to say, Madrid will not let Ceballos go for that kind of fee, so the two clubs will try to sort things out and find another way to make this deal happen. AS’ report suggests that Madrid could extend Ceballos’ contract and then send him on loan to Betis, which would allow the verdiblancos to improve their offer a year from now.

Ceballos wants minutes to compete for a spot in the 2022 FIFA World Cup for the Spanish national team. While the midfielder played quality minutes for Real Madrid late in the season, the arrival of Tchouameni will make things even more difficult for him, as Eduardo Camavinga will now be considered a central midfielder and not a Casemiro backup, meaning that he will be ahead of Ceballos in the rotation for those spots.