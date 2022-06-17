Modric to Salah after Champions League Final: “OK, next time you try again...”

Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo Goes revealed what Luka Modric said to Mohamed Salah right after the Champions League Final in Paris. Rodrygo talked in the “Cortes Podcast” and said that the midfielder said the following while Madrid were giving Liverpool the guard of honor.

“OK, next time you try again,” said Modric.

Salah had been talking about earning revenge and redemption time and time again ahead of the Final. The attacker had to leave his first Final against Real Madrid with a shoulder injury, Los Blancos conquered that trophy in Kyiv an Salah wanted payback. The Egyptian attacker publicly stated that he wanted to face Real Madrid in the Final this year and Los Blancos took notice, as Salah was also confident about Liverpool’s chances.

Rodrygo also explained that Real Madrid players used Salah’s quotes as motivation during the week ahead of the Final.

In the end, Real Madrid gave Salah the chance to get revenge, but Los Blancos prevailed.