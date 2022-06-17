Fiorentina interested in loan move for Luka Jovic—report

Fiorentina is reportedly interested in completing a loan move for Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic, according to MARCA.

The report claims while nothing is imminent, the Serie A club is the latest to show interest in the Serbian international. Fiorentina is reportedly interested in offering a one-year loan deal. Jovic would be the second Real Madrid player to join the team on loan after Alvaro Odriozola spent last season in Florence.

If a deal is eventually agreed to, it would be the 24-year-old’s second time out on loan since joining Real Madrid. He spent part of the 2020-21 season on loan back at his previous club Eintracht Frankfurt.

It was reported earlier this week that Monaco has also shown interest in Jovic as well and would be interested in a move that would bring him to Ligue 1.

With the standout play of Karim Benzema, Jovic has not been a first choice player and seems to have fallen out of favor with the club given his lack of minutes. A loan move could be just what he needs to get back somewhat in form.