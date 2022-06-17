Real Madrid Interested in Brazilian Youngster Luis Guilherme—Report

Juni Calafat and his team are returning to their favorite country to source talent: Brazil. In addition to Endrick, Real Madrid have set their sights on 16-year-old left winger, Luis Guilherme. The young Brazilian prodigy is being courted by a host of clubs including Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, Barcelona, Inter, and AC Milan. The club have been monitoring the player since April, according to reports from MARCA and AS.

In an interview with MARCA, the player revealed he has been keeping track of the success of fellow compatriots, Rodrygo and Vinicius. “It makes me very happy that Brazilians triumph in Madrid, especially Vinicius and Rodrygo, I look at them as references,” Luis Guilherme told MARCA.

Brazilians may soon outnumber Spaniards in the Real Madrid squad and there is a good reason why, according to Guilherme: “There is no kid in Brazil who would not like to play for Madrid,” he later revealed to AS.

Time will tell if Juni Calafat and Real Madrid can lure yet another young Brazilian talent. The fruits of their labor have so far been beneficial with Vinicius and Rodrygo playing massive roles in Real Madrid’s 14th European title.