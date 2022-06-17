Sergio Arribas’ Agent: “Sergio and Real Madrid are evaluating their options”

Sergio Arribas will be one of the big prospects likely to leave Real Madrid this summer. The 20-year-old attacking midfielder has been a sensation for Raul Gonzalez’s Castilla side. He scored 14 goals from midfield last season, leading the team’s goal scoring charts, and has attracted interest from all across Europe. Clubs from Spain, Netherlands, Germany, and even Belgium have been reported to register an interest in the player.

In an interview with Bernabeu Digital, Alejandro Camaño, Sergio Arribas’ agent, revealed that the player and club are in discussions on next steps. “He has a lot of offers from Spain and Europe. Sergio and Real Madrid are evaluating those options, there is no rush,” the agent revealed.

It’s unclear if Sergio Arribas will leave on a strict loan deal or an official transfer with a buy-back option for Real Madrid. Either way, Real Madrid will be keeping a close eye on the youngster’s development. He has long been recognized as one of the most talented players in the club’s youth system. His next career move will be a crucial decision — one that will provide clarity on his future trajectory.