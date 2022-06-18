Report: Kosovare Asllani linked to AC Milan

Swedish international Kosovare Asllani has already announced her decision to leave Real Madrid. She will not wear the white of Real Madrid next season, and will leave on a free transfer as her contract with Las Blancas expires this summer.

Signed in 2019 as the first ‘Galáctica,’ Asllani was absolutely brilliant during her first two seasons, with her third and final season marred by injuries.

Her next destination was unclear when she announced her departure, but Luca Maninetti of Radio Rossonera, Sempre Milan, and Gianluca DiMarzio of Sky Sports have reported that AC Milan are close to securing Asllani’s services for 2022-23 and beyond.

It will be interesting to follow the Asllani transfer saga in the following days/weeks, as she is one of the best players in the world on her day, even at 32. A lot of big clubs will be looking to acquire the former Real Madrid #9.

Where would you like to see Asllani ply her trade in the 2022-23 season?