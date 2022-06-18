Rodrygo reveals the advice Marcelo and Nacho gave him after first Real Madrid goal in preseason

Rodrygo was in a tell-all mood when he appeared on the Jota Jota podcast. After revealing what Modric said to Salah, he also shared two other anecdotes. The first revolving around the advice given to him by two veteran leaders after he scored a free-kick goal against Bayern Munich in the preseason.

“In my debut with Real Madrid, in pre-season, I scored a goal from a free-kick and celebrated. When I got to the dressing room, Marcelo and Nacho said to me: ‘if you’re losing and you celebrate, get the ball and get to the centre circle, you don’t celebrate it.”

Rodrygo later revealed that he had the opportunity to sign for Barcelona, but only had one choice on his mind.

“I arrived home after a match. I had a shirt from Real Madrid in my house and my father came into the room with that shirt and another one of Barcelona and he said ‘now, choose’. And I chose the Real Madrid one.”

The upcoming season is expected to be an important one for Rodrygo after Real Madrid’s failure to sign Kylian Mbappe. The Brazilian became a fundamental piece to Carlo Ancelotti’s success at the end of the season. He has carved a role for himself at the right wing and is expected to take on more responsibility next season.