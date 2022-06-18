The plan for Miguel Gutierrez this summer

Miguel Gutierrez is currently enjoying time off in Ibiza. Although his time will be spent disconnecting from the daily rigors of professional football, Miguel will likely being using his vacation to prepare for an important season ahead. According to a report from AS, the soon to be 21-year-old, now has the edge over Fran Garcia and will report to preseason training with the first team on July 8th.

Carlo Ancelotti used the young left back in the opening months of the season last year after injuries to Mendy and Marcelo provided an opportunity. But after the historic loss to Sheriff at the Santiago Bernabeu, Ancelotti sentenced the fullback to Castilla and Miguel did not make another first team appearance. The talented youngster will need to put in a huge effort during the preseason to convince the Italian manager to reward him with a spot in the first team.

If chances are hard to come by, Miguel will leave Real Madrid this summer — either on loan or transferred with a buy-back clause. Clubs across Europe are interested in his signature, but the most likely option would be a loan to a first division La Liga club.