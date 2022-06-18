Fiorentina interested in Luka Jovic -report

Luka Jovic’s days as a Real Madrid player are numbered and Fiorentina seems to be the most likely destination for him right now, according to reports from the Italian press. Jovic would join Fiore on a one-year loan deal and then the Viola would be forced to buy the player in the summer of 2023, per those same reports.

If that information is accurate, Fiorentina would pay half of Jovic’s current wages, which means that Real Madrid will only take 50% of his contract off the books.

Fiorentina and Real Madrid have a good working relationship after Odriozola’s loan deal in Italy, so while the Viola have not submitted an offer just yet, the details of a potential deal could be sorted out quite quickly, according to a report from MARCA published this Saturday.

Los Blancos spent €60 million to sign Jovic away from Eintracht Frankfurt two years ago, and while they were hoping to at least recover some of that money, it seems clear that Jovic’s value has decreased significantly.