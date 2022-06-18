Mourinho Interested in Reinier Jesus Loan Move to Roma—Report

Reinier Jesus will not be a part of the Real Madrid first team this season. With Vinicius Junior failing to secure a Spanish passport, there are no-EU spots left in the squad. Even if Reinier were to impress over the preseason, it would be highly unlikely that Vinicius, or any of the other South Americans, would have secured Spanish citizenship. After two years on loan at Borussia Dortmund with virtually no minutes, Reinier will need to select his next club wisely.

In a new report from Italian outlet, La Gazzetta dello Sport, Jose Mourinho - the current manager of AS Roma - wants to sign Reinier Jesus on loan. The same report mention Madrid’s preference to keep Reinier in Spain. The club [Madrid] would like loan Reinier to a La Liga team, with many pointing to links with Ronaldo Nazario’s Real Valladolid, who were promoted back into the first division this season.

AS Roma play most predominantly in a 4-2-3-1 and a 3-5-2, both systems that Reinier could thrive in as an attacking midfielder. Meanwhile, Real Valladolid, utilized a 4-3-3 system at the end of the year— a formation that does not favor Reinier’s characteristics. Wherever Reinier Jesus ends up next season, it’s vital that he and his team talk with any potential future employers, including the coach, ahead of a move and understand the type of role that Reinier could play next year.