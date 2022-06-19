Happy Hour: 19 June 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Happy Toni?

Toni Rudiger presentation will take place on Monday. Everyone at the club is excited about what appears to be a fantastic bit of business. What a time to be alive!

Antonio Rüdiger compared to centre-backs in the Premier League since Thomas Tuchel took charge:



◉ Most shots

◉ Most clean sheets

◉ Most through balls

◉ Most possession won in the third



It's going to be tough to replace him. pic.twitter.com/TJLKAMXK4X — Squawka (@Squawka) June 17, 2022

The players are enjoying a well deserved break after one of the most extraordinary campaigns in club history. It’s good to see players put their feet up and enjoy themselves.

A-List Karim

Drake x Benzema pic.twitter.com/fkXhxwcVPb — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 18, 2022

Karim Benzema has been known to hang out with the big boys of the entertainment industry. Just don’t bring Drake to the Bernabeu. He wears too many shirts!

GOAT on the beach

Lucas Vazquez & his wife. pic.twitter.com/a7oal5A0pV — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 18, 2022

The GOAT enjoying a well-deserved break after arguably his most difficult season at the club. He played the entire season as a RB and that seems likely to continue until the end of his contract. One of the most honest players in the game.

Happy Giraffe.. happy squad?

Courtois enjoying his holidays. pic.twitter.com/2dbaAYgiJ4 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 18, 2022

Congratulations to Tibhaut Courtois who recently tied the knot and is enjoying his time off with his unmistakably superior half.

My name is..?

Fede looks like he lost a bet to his baby boy.

Poker face..?

Rodrygo has been telling dressing room stories like he’s been retired for five years. Doubt he’s any good at poker if can’t keep the cards close to his chest.

| Rodrygo: “I have always wanted to go up in my career. I went up from Santos to Real Madrid, but after Real Madrid, how can I get higher?” #rmalive pic.twitter.com/3uUtksKWOY — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) June 19, 2022

Great to see the young man soak it all up. It’s gonna be back to the grindstone before too long.

The kids are all over the place

Where’s Peter?

| Getafe has asked about Peter, who has lot of offers from other first division teams. @relevo #rmalive ⏳✍️ pic.twitter.com/mdb0B56CSc — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) June 18, 2022

Does he deserve a first team chance or should he go out on loan?

Miguel still needs to convince Carlo?

Miguel Gutiérrez has the backing of Real Madrid. He will be given a chance in pre-season. @diarioas #rmalive — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) June 18, 2022

Miguel Gutierrez will be given preseason to convince Carlo he can defend like Ferland and attack like Marcelo. Jokes. It seems rather strange that there is uncertainty about Miguel’s future. I can only guess it has to do with his last injury and the club might be wanting to keep a close eye on that before making any decisions.

