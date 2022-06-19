 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Happy Hour: 19 June 2022

Sunday Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Kung_Fu_Zizou
And what a time to be alive

Four bottles down my neck and I’m feeling fine

So let’s hear it for the good times

Let’s hear it for the good times

And counting our blessings

But it don’t take us too long

‘Cause our lives ain’t like a movie..” - Tom Walker

Happy Toni?

Toni Rudiger presentation will take place on Monday. Everyone at the club is excited about what appears to be a fantastic bit of business. What a time to be alive!

The players are enjoying a well deserved break after one of the most extraordinary campaigns in club history. It’s good to see players put their feet up and enjoy themselves.

A-List Karim

Karim Benzema has been known to hang out with the big boys of the entertainment industry. Just don’t bring Drake to the Bernabeu. He wears too many shirts!

GOAT on the beach

The GOAT enjoying a well-deserved break after arguably his most difficult season at the club. He played the entire season as a RB and that seems likely to continue until the end of his contract. One of the most honest players in the game.

Happy Giraffe.. happy squad?

Congratulations to Tibhaut Courtois who recently tied the knot and is enjoying his time off with his unmistakably superior half.

My name is..?

Fede looks like he lost a bet to his baby boy.

Poker face..?

Rodrygo has been telling dressing room stories like he’s been retired for five years. Doubt he’s any good at poker if can’t keep the cards close to his chest.

Great to see the young man soak it all up. It’s gonna be back to the grindstone before too long.

The kids are all over the place

Where’s Peter?

Does he deserve a first team chance or should he go out on loan?

Miguel still needs to convince Carlo?

Miguel Gutierrez will be given preseason to convince Carlo he can defend like Ferland and attack like Marcelo. Jokes. It seems rather strange that there is uncertainty about Miguel’s future. I can only guess it has to do with his last injury and the club might be wanting to keep a close eye on that before making any decisions.

The Daily Poll

How do you feel about the way the club is handling the Castilla players?

Poll

Is the club doing enough to promote Castilla players to the first team?

view results
  • 12%
    There’s no space
    (30 votes)
  • 7%
    The youngsters are not good enough
    (19 votes)
  • 25%
    No
    (62 votes)
  • 54%
    The club needs a more creative approach
    (133 votes)
244 votes total Vote Now

