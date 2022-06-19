PSG offered Vinicius €40 million/year deal -report

Paris Saint-Germain tried to convince Vinicius of not signing a contract extension with Real Madrid and offered him a €40 million/year deal as soon as he joined them as a free agent in 2024, according to a report published this Sunday on MARCA.

That would be 12 times his current salary in Real Madrid and 4 times the wages he’s going to earn when he signs his contract extension next July. Furthermore, PSG also offered a “huge signing fee,” per that same report, and some business opportunities in Qatar, so it’s clear that the French club tried their best to sign the Brazilian player.

Vinicius wants to stay in Real Madrid and Los Blancos will reward his patience with a five or six-year deal worth €10 million/year. He will not be one of the team’s highest-paid players yet but the club promised him that he will get that kind of contract soon enough if he keeps performing the way he did in the 2021-2022 season.