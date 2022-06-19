Zidane won't sign for PSG, wants to coach France -report

Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane will not sign for Paris Saint-Germain this summer and will remain unemployed hoping to become the coach of the French national team after te 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup, according to a report published from RMC.

Zidane was thought to be one of the candidates to replace Pochettino as PSG’s coach, and some reports from French press like L’Equipe and Le Parisien even suggested that he had reached an agreement in principle with the club. However, his agent quickly denied those agreements and it now seems that Zidane is simply not interested in coaching Paris Saint-Germain.

The Frenchman is arguably one of the most successful coaches in Real Madrid history after winning three straight Champions League titles, so club fans were not happy to read that he was potentially going to coach PSG. If Zidane ends up leading France though, it will be way easier for Real Madrid fans to digest the news.