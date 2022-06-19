Zidane on the three-peat: “We had incredible players, and a team that followed me.”

In an interview with French media outlet Telefoot, Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane spoke about his role as a manger in Real Madrid’s European dynasty as well as his historic goal in Glascow to lift help win the club’s ninth European title. In the full interview, Zidane also spoke about his France national team playing days. We’ve included the Real Madrid related quotes below:

Will he coach again?

“If I can still contribute things as a coach? Yes, many, or at at least some. I want to continue because I still have the illusion, it’s my passion”

On his role as a manager during Real Madrid’s three-peat

“We worked a lot, we had incredible players, and a team that followed me. I was responsible for many things, but I had a great team that supported me. It just wouldn’t have been possible with them. I need to surround myself with people that I feel comfortable with.”

His goal against Bayer Leverkusen

“I don’t know if it was the best of my career, but in any case one of the most important. Until that moment I had won everything, and I was missing the Champions League. Being able to score in a final was already nice, but doing it that way was magical”