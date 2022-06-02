CHAMPIONS OPEN THREAD: June 2nd, 2022

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, YoSnail, Ezek lx or NeRObutBlanco.

INSURANCE

The best insurance policy for when a defence fails is the keeper. Courtios has been our saving grace all throughout the season. He literally broke and set record for saves made in the final. Liverpool could’ve blown us out as they never failed to create many chances in our box. But Courtios was there to keep us in the game. Throughout our history, Perez has always made sure that we’ve always had the best keepers in goal.

PRIME

Tibo is the 4th player on my top 7 list of our best players from this season. And my list is in no particular order. Tibo is in his prime and will only get better each passing season.