Real Madrid publish farewell letter to Isco

Real Madrid have published a farewell letter to midfielder Isco Alarcon, who is leaving the club this summer after spending the last nine years as a madridista in the Spanish capital.

Real Madrid would like to express its sincere gratitude and affection to Francisco Alarcón (‘Isco’), who during these nine years he has spent wearing our shirt and defending our crest has become a legend of our club.

He joined Real Madrid when he was just 21 years old and during this spell at the club he has been part of an era that will remain in the memory of all madridistas and football fans. Isco has lifted 19 trophies in a glittering career with our team: five European Cups, four Club World Cups, three UEFA Super Cups, three LaLiga titles, one Copa del Rey and three Spanish Super Cups. He was also named Best Player of the 2017 European Super Cup Final.

His football made a lasting impression on all the madridistas who have accompanied him on this successful journey with so many unforgettable moments.

Real Madrid is and always will be his home, and the club wishes him and all his family the best of luck for the future.

Source: Realmadrid.com

Los Blancos have published letters to both Isco and Gareth Bale now, but there’s no official confirmation about Marcelo leaving the club, even though every single rumor and quote points towards that same conclusion.

Isco is expected to join either Sevilla or Roma, according to the latest rumors coming from Spain.