OFFICIAL: Real Madrid sign Antonio Rudiger

Real Madrid and Chelsea have announced that German center-back Antonio Rudiger will be a madridista for the next four seasons. Rudiger will be unveiled as a Real Madrid player next Monday, the club announced on their official statement.

I'm proud to announce that I'll be joining @RealMadrid I'm super excited for all the challenges ahead and can't wait to play my first games for this huge club. #HalaMadrid #AlwasyBelieve #Hustle pic.twitter.com/zol5Z0NJbe — Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) June 2, 2022

Rudiger will be expected to play alongside Eder Militao in the center of the team’s defensive line, something which will likely move David Alaba to the left flank. It’s likely that Ferland Mendy will be a backup as long as the three defenders mentioned above stay healthy.

Rudiger is an experienced defender who has been a crucial player for Chelsea all these years, so his presence will increase Real Madrid’s depth on defense. Los Blancos will now have the chance to deploy a world-class defensive line even when one of their starters is injured, something that was missed all season long.

Rudiger joins as a free agent, just like David Alaba did a year ago.