Real Madrid have not increased their bid for Tchouameni despite PSG’s bids — report

Real Madrid have been in constant negotiations with AS Monaco for almost a week now over the signing of French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

The talks with Monaco intensified particularly after Real Madrid were unable to sign Kylian Mbappe — opening up a budget for new players. Despite Tchouameni not being an Mbappe replacement from a positional standpoint, he is an exciting, budding young star that could help facilitate the transition of the midfield after Luka Modric and Toni Kroos move on, and is a complimentary player to Fede Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga.

PSG are also heavily interested in Tchouameni, and Kylian Mbappe has been in talks with the midfielder constantly in order to convince him. Of course, PSG’s financial offer will also trump Real Madrid’s.

All that has made it complicated for Real Madrid to get a deal done at the original asking price (reportedly 60m). While Tchouameni himself is convinced he wants to play for Real Madrid, Monaco are asking for more money because PSG are offering more.

A report in Marca today states that Real Madrid will not budge. At most, the price may escalate to 70m including variables, but certainly not the additional 20m that PSG are offering. It seems now the ball is in Monaco’s court. In order for Tchouameni to be a Real Madrid player next season, Monaco will have to accept a lower financial deal to help facilitate the deal.