Managing Madrid Podcast: The Rudiger / transfers / lineups / Balon D’or / legacies mailbag

The turnaround from Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane to our current backline

Who is the odd man out with Antonio Rudiger’s arrival?

The debate: who should get benched from the backline?

How much does Rudiger’s signing impact Fran Garcia? *

Should Alvaro Odriozola be brought back?

The mentorship of the older players to the young core

Ranking the 5 best Champions League titles

Where does Thibaut Courtois rank in Balon D’or?

How confident are we in Eden Hazard making a comeback?

Who is higher in Real Madrid history — Karim Benzene or Luka Modric?

Elaborating on Real Madrid’s Champions League DNA

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)