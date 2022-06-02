 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Slonina’s agent: “We hope that Chicago can reach an agreement with Real Madrid”

Chicago has rejected Real’s first bid

Gabriel Slonina (1) seen during the MLS game between Toronto... Photo by Angel Marchini/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Real Madrid are interested in signing Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gabriel Pawel Slonina. The American goalkeeper, 18, is highly promising. Fabrizio Romano confirmed the interest that Real Madrid had in Slonina earlier this week.

According Tom Bogert of MLSsoccer.com, the Fire have rejected Real’s initial bid.

“Chicago Fire reject Real Madrid’s opening bid for US GK Gaga Slonina,” Bogert said in reporting earlier today. “Fire countered, negotiations on.”

Slonina’s agent hopes that a deal between the two clubs is reach soon.

“We hope that Chicago can reach an agreement with Real Madrid to make Gabriel’s dream of playing for this club come true,” Slonina’s agent, Jamie Garcia said. “He has worked very hard and is an incredible player and person,”

“With respect to other clubs and other offers – we’ve received many and we are gracious to those clubs – but you cannot say no to Real Madrid”

