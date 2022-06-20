 clock menu more-arrow no yes

442: 20 June 2022

Monday Edition of the Daily Merengue

By felipejack
The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football.

Will Carlo change the formation for Tchouameni?

Only time will tell what Carlo have in mind for next season. Given what happened this season, I’m bit skeptical that Carlo will just abandon the 4-3-3, but I’m curious to see what his plans for Tchouameni are, as reports said Carlo told the player he will be important.

Vinicius

The Brazilian has been approached by PrisonSG. According to rumours, they asked him not to renew and offered him huge money (€40m per season), but the Brazilian was only interested to renew with Real Madrid. The extension, with €1 billion release clause, was confirmed by Romano. It will be announced in July and will make Vini one of Real’s best paid players.

Zidane

One of the best rumours that I read today is: Zidane will wait for France NT, so he won’t sign with PSG.

An interesting jersey concept?

What do you think about the following jersey concept? I liked the mix between yellow and purple in the pictures. However, to look good in actual jersey is a different matter. However, it is already outdated, as the King of Europe had won their 14th UCL title this season :-)

Poll

How do you rate the concept jersey done by @soccept?

