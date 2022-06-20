442: 20 June 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Will Carlo change the formation for Tchouameni?

⚪️ Tchouameni’s arrival has changed Carlo Ancelotti’s view. The coach has the 442 formation on his mind for next season. @marca — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 18, 2022

Only time will tell what Carlo have in mind for next season. Given what happened this season, I’m bit skeptical that Carlo will just abandon the 4-3-3, but I’m curious to see what his plans for Tchouameni are, as reports said Carlo told the player he will be important.

Vinicius

The Brazilian has been approached by PrisonSG. According to rumours, they asked him not to renew and offered him huge money (€40m per season), but the Brazilian was only interested to renew with Real Madrid. The extension, with €1 billion release clause, was confirmed by Romano. It will be announced in July and will make Vini one of Real’s best paid players.

Real Madrid have all set to announce Vinícius Júnior contract extension until June 2026 - it will happen in July, as things stand. The agreement is done & sealed, but will be signed in the coming weeks and then it will be announced. ⚪️ #RealMadrid



Release clause: €1B. pic.twitter.com/qjVZXiKS5w — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 19, 2022

Zidane

One of the best rumours that I read today is: Zidane will wait for France NT, so he won’t sign with PSG.

An interesting jersey concept?

What do you think about the following jersey concept? I liked the mix between yellow and purple in the pictures. However, to look good in actual jersey is a different matter. However, it is already outdated, as the King of Europe had won their 14th UCL title this season :-)