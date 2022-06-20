Las Blancas Podcast: 2021/22 Season Review

On this episode of Las Blancas podcast, Om Arvind, Grant Little, and Yash Thakur review Real Madrid Femenino’s 2021/22 season and cover:
- Our hopes and expectations at the beginning of the season
- The summer transfer window
- The most memorable moments from preseason and problems with scheduling
- The crushing reality of Marta Cardona’s injury
- Beating Manchester City in the Champions League Qualifiers
- The disastrous start to the league campaign
- The final straw with David Aznar occurring vs. Alavés
- Aznar’s legacy
- Lorena Navarro carrying the team at one point in time
- What happened between the dressing room and Aznar
- Whether the letter to the board asking for Aznar to be sacked was real
- Who controlled lineups under Aznar’s tenure
- Aznar’s side of the story
- The true Alberto Toril Effect
- Initial impressions of Toril
- What Toril did and didn’t change
- Sofie Svava’s signing
- The pros and cons to Toril’s coaching
- Claudia Zornoza’s season
- Whether the criticism of Møller and Svava is fair
- The ridiculous 2-0 win over Atlético Madrid
- Las Blancas stepping up vs. Barcelona in the Champions League
- Olga pushing us through an arduous final stretch of fixtures
- Season awards
- Most memorable moment
- Most surprising moment
- Rating the season as a whole
- The future
Did you enjoy this podcast? Please consider supporting us through Patreon for more bonus content: Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid
Hosts this week:
Om Arvind (@OmVAsports)
Grant Little (@grantlittle09)
Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)
Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)
