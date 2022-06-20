Las Blancas Podcast: 2021/22 Season Review

On this episode of Las Blancas podcast, Om Arvind, Grant Little, and Yash Thakur review Real Madrid Femenino’s 2021/22 season and cover:

Our hopes and expectations at the beginning of the season

The summer transfer window

The most memorable moments from preseason and problems with scheduling

The crushing reality of Marta Cardona’s injury

Beating Manchester City in the Champions League Qualifiers

The disastrous start to the league campaign

The final straw with David Aznar occurring vs. Alavés

Aznar’s legacy

Lorena Navarro carrying the team at one point in time

What happened between the dressing room and Aznar

Whether the letter to the board asking for Aznar to be sacked was real

Who controlled lineups under Aznar’s tenure

Aznar’s side of the story

The true Alberto Toril Effect

Initial impressions of Toril

What Toril did and didn’t change

Sofie Svava’s signing

The pros and cons to Toril’s coaching

Claudia Zornoza’s season

Whether the criticism of Møller and Svava is fair

The ridiculous 2-0 win over Atlético Madrid

Las Blancas stepping up vs. Barcelona in the Champions League

Olga pushing us through an arduous final stretch of fixtures

Season awards

Most memorable moment

Most surprising moment

Rating the season as a whole

The future

Hosts this week:

Om Arvind (@OmVAsports)

Grant Little (@grantlittle09)

Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)

Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)