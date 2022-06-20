Real Madrid beat Barcelona to conquer 36th basketball league title

Real Madrid Basketball conquered their 36th ACB title last night with a 81-74 win over FC Barcelona, wrapping up the series 3-1. Los Blancos stole home-court advantage in the first meeting of the series and cruised to victory in the two games played in Madrid’s WiZink Center.

Center Edy Tavares completed a performance for the ages, scoring 25 points and grabbing 13 rebounds en route to the first Finals MVP award of his career.

Shooting-guard Fabien Causeur scored six consecutive points late in the game to put the nail on Barcelona’s coffin. After scoring his last three-pointer as the shot-clock was expiring, Causeur then did a gesture that will go down in history.

Head coach and club legend Pablo Laso was replaced by assistant coach Chus Mateo during the entire series after suffering a heart attack following Game 3 of the Semifinals against Baskonia. Luckily enough, he’s recovering better than expected and was in attendance last night. Team captain —and also club legend— Sergio Llull allowed Laso to lift the trophy in a gesture which speaks for itself and explains how good of a group Real Madrid Basketball have right now.