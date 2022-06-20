Rudiger will wear number 22 for Real Madrid

Real Madrid’s newest defender Antonio Rudiger will wear number 22, both parts announced during today’s presentation. The German center-back could’ve also picked number 12, but chose 22 instead.

Rudiger has signed a four-year deal with Real Madrid as a free agent. The German defender will add much needed depth to Madrid’s defensive line as will almost certainly be an undisputed starter when healthy, something that increases coach Ancelotti’s options to build his go-to defensive line.

With Rudiger and Tchouameni now confirmed as Real Madrid players, the club is likely going to stay put in the transfer market, at least when it comes to adding some players. Members of the current roster like Jovic, Mariano, Ceballos or Asensio could still leave the club, though.

Alvaro Odriozola or Borja Mayoral could also stay in the club after returning from their loan deals in Fiorentina and Getafe respectively.