Florentino Pérez: “Rüdiger had his choice of big clubs and picked the challenge of Real Madrid”

This Monday saw Antonio Rüdiger presented as a Real Madrid player and the centre-back held an introductory press conference at Valdebebas. Before that, club president Florentino Pérez also spoke and shared his thoughts on the player’s arrival.

He started off by saying: “This is another of those special days at Real Madrid, when a player who’ll make us stronger arrives. This player is magnificent and pours his heart into every game. He has the quality to play in the best club in the world. So, today one of the best defenders in the world joins us and we welcome Antonio Rüdiger.”

Pérez also spoke about how the Germany international should fit into Carlo Ancelotti’s group, stating: “We’re going to keep fighting for all possible titles, with humility and ambition. We want to strengthen our squad as we aim to achieve this. Remember, everything achieved last season was accomplished through sacrifice, as we gave everything in every game and never gave up. As Carlo Ancelotti has said, the group we have are, above all, great Madridistas, who understand what playing for Real Madrid means. Now we have another great footballer joining our group.”

To conclude, Pérez addressed Rüdiger and discussed the fact that he picked Real Madrid ahead of several other clubs. He said: “Dear Antonio, you now form part of a unique family and club, the club of 14 European Cups. We are all excited to have a player like you, especially as you did all you could to come here. You had your choice of big clubs, but you picked this badge and to come to the Bernabéu, where the crowd will give you the energy to achieve amazing milestones. Now, you’re a Real Madrid player. You’ve opted for the biggest challenge of your career. You’ll quickly learn what Real Madrid is and that this is a way of understanding life.”