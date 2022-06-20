Vinicius’s contract renewal will be extended to 2027 — report

Last week, Spanish media outlet AS reported that Vinicius Jr had reached an agreement with Real Madrid to extend his contract (which currently expires in 2024), until 2026. Vinicius, currently among the lowest-paid players in the squad, had not pushed for a raise nor an extension and was not the one insisting on the deal. Real Madrid, however, wanted to reward his performances and loyalty.

Some fans expressed that they would’ve liked to have had the deal go until 2027, to secure the Brazilian star for one extra year.

Well, a report today from Fabrizio Romano states that fans may get their wish.

“Real Madrid update. Vinícius Júnior will sign new deal until 2027 in the next days - one more season than expected,” Romano said on his social media. “Florentino Pérez personally wanted to change it to five year deal, and no longer until 2026 to avoid future problems.

“Vinícius has accepted.”

This was an important contract renewal for Real Madrid to take care of.